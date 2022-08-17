R$10 bill can be worth a lot of money these days! check out

Remember the plastic note? Today she is worth a great amount! Check out which plastic R$10 bill this is and how much it is worth today

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank will pay BRL 50,000 to the lucky person who answers questions

Depending on your age, you may remember the plastic R$10 bills issued by the National Mint, back in the early 2000s. At the time, the release was made in celebration of the 500th anniversary of the discovery of Brazil.

However, over time they began to disappear from the streets, until they stopped circulating, becoming rare notes today. It turns out that this note has some peculiarities, which can make you earn a lot of money! So, to find out more, check out below.

Plastic bill can be worth a great amount!

So, for starters, this R$10 bill was plastic, which is unusual. In addition, in his print there are several references to the discovery of the country, such as the effigy of Pedro Álvares Cabral and the map “Terra Brasilis” with the first representations of the new land. In addition, the note has an excerpt from the letter by Pero Vaz de Caminha, a wind rose and the signature of Pedro Álvares Cabral.

In other words, for those who are collectors, this note, now rare and hardly found around, is a true work of art! And this note stopped circulating around 2006, that is, it was only on the market for 6 years. But its valuation is currently on the rise. In fact, if you have this note in your wallet, you can sell it for up to R$150!

An example of this appreciation is a R$50 note, which does not have the phrase “God be praised” printed on it, and ended up being sold for around R$4,000 on the market. Another rare note is the R$50 note with the signature of Minister Ricupero. That’s because the executive was in office for only five months, which made his signature difficult to find. This note can also reach up to R$ 4 thousand.

Government pays BRL 1,212.00: see who receives

So, open your wallet and check: maybe you don’t have a banknote that is “worth a note”?

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.