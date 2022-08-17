Rachel Bilson Jokes She Misses Ex-Boyfriend Bill Hader ‘Big DK’

Pete Davidson – Apparently – Not the only ‘SNL’ alumnus with BDE.

During a recent podcast, Rachel Bilson joked that her ex, Bill Hader, has such a great talent.

On Monday’s episode of her “Broad Ideas” Podcast, Bilson’s guest Tommy Dorfman asked her what she felt “most” about her relationship with the “Barry” star.

“You big dick,” joked the 40-year-old actress before bursting into laughter, adding, “We can hold this… and cut it, let’s move on.”

ex-couple relationship rumors surfaced in late 2019 and they made their red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes in January 2020.

But, they called it quitting later that year, with Bilson admitting the breakup “Hurts like a mother.”

Bilson joked about the autopsy of her exes on Monday. magic movie

In another of the podcast episodes, the “OC” alumnus talks with Mandy Moore about dealing with separation during isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress said that she “can’t leave [her] house” due to the quarantine, adding that “she has nothing to do but sit in it and deal with it and feel it.”

Bilson described her breakup with Hader as “more difficult than giving birth”. Getty Images by Christian Serrea

“This was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “Harder than giving birth. …if you really come across it, you can step out of it and say, “Okay, I did that, and I’m ready for the next thing.”

Bilson She shares 7-year-old daughter Briar with ex-fiancé Hayden Christiansen and currently dating artist Zach Larroque.

Hader and Bilson dated for a year before he resigned. WireImage

Hader, 44 Briefly dated “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick After his split from Bilson, Currently single.

The “Trainwreck” star is also the father of daughters Hannah, 12, Harper, 10, and Hailey, 7, who he shares with ex-wife Maggie Carey.