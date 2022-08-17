Rachel Bilson Reveals What She Misses Most About Her Ex Bill Hader!

Actress Rachel Bilson of The OC says what she misses most about her ex-boyfriend, actor Bill Hader, is his penis.

Rachel Bilson, who dated her co-star from OC, Adam Brodyand was engaged to Hayden Christenssenwho played Anakin Skywalker in the saga Star Warsbegan dating Bill Hader in 2019, however, after spending part of the Covid-19 pandemic together, the couple broke up in 2020.

On your podcast, Broad Ideasthe actress was asked by the interviewee, Tommy Dorfmanwhat she missed most about her ex-boyfriend, to which the actress promptly replied: “His big cock.” The two began to laugh at the joke, and Bilson soon changed the subject, saying “And…cut, let’s leave it at that and move on.”

Apparently, Pete Davidson is not alone in the list of SNL members who have already been described with the famous “BDE”, the big dick energyterm used by Kim Kardashian when talking about her ex-boyfriend.

In another episode of her podcast, Rachel Bilson said that the breakup with the actor was not only painful, but very complicated, since they were living together. She said she “couldn’t leave the house, because of the coronavirus”, so she had to deal with the loss of her relationship and her own company. Rachel said the following: “I had nothing to do but sit around, feel everything I needed and deal with it.”

It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Even harder than childbirth [de sua filha]. If you face it, you can get over it and be okay. You’re like, ‘Okay, I’ve been through this, I’m ready for the next one.

Currently, Rachel is dating the artist Zac LaRoc.

