Registered, won at least R$ 20.00? See how the apps that guarantee to pay via Pix work

Recently, Brazilian youtubers started to publicize the promotions of two apps: Mara Wallet and RecargPay. According to influencers, these promotional actions work in the style Registered Won. That is: users earn money at the time of registration. The proposal caught the attention of many people.. After all, who wouldn’t want to guarantee profits without making any kind of effort or investment?

However, if you want to make money online in 2022, be careful. A golden tip is always to be suspicious of the promises of Brazilian youtubers. Remember that the intention of influencers is also to make money – not to help followers or provide reliable information. With that in mind, check out our review of Mara Wallet and RecargaPay below – see if you can earn BRL 20 instantly.

Discover the Mara Wallet app

The Mara Wallet app is first available on the Play Store. Currently, the app already has more than 100,000 active users – which proves its relative popularity. The platform primarily works as a cryptocurrency mining and exchange system. Although it is being successful with the Brazilian public, the app is aimed (mainly) for the African market.

Registered Won from Mara Wallet is it real? Promotion worth it?

As Brazilian youtubers indicate, Mara Wallet really has a referral promotion. Upon confirming the subscription to the app, users receive a specific amount in cryptocurrencies. However, this promotion is not worth it. After all, the app hasn’t been officially released yet. That’s right: so far, the Mara Wallet simply doesn’t exist.

At the time of registration, users join a kind of “waiting list”. These subscribers are supposed to guarantee early access to the app. However, the platform does not yet have an official release date. Therefore, the promotion values ​​cannot be withdrawn.. Our recommendation is to wait for the app’s official debut to try your luck on the platform. For now, the app is just a waste of time.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available on the Play Store. Just go to Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/) and search by application name. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

RecargaPay has Registered Won? Is it possible to earn R$ 20 instantly?

The RecargaPay app actually has a referral promotion. However, contrary to what Brazilian youtubers claim, she does not pay R$20 on the spot. On the other hand, it is possible to guarantee a bonus of R$ 10 at the time of registration.. To receive this amount, simply access an invitation link (which is shared by the company’s customers), download the application and register a credit card.

However, it is important to remember that this R$10 payment is only released after the first purchase made with the app. In addition, this transaction must have a value equal to (or greater than) BRL 20. At that time, those who refer also receive a bonus of R$ 10. The application is available both for cell phones with the Android operating system and for Apple devices, with iOS.

