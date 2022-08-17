Reinforcement of Brazilian giant regrets lack of opportunities at Flamengo

Player was hired by Cruzeiro and, considered a jewel in the base, hopes to show his talent in Brazil

O cruise hit the signing of the striker Lincolnwhich was in Vissel Kobe, from Japan. Today, at the age of 21, the athlete has emerged as a great promise in Brazilian football after outstanding performances in the youth categories.

Lincoln made his professional football debut at Flamengo, the club that revealed it, at the age of 16. However, according to the player himself, there was a lack of opportunities for him to show his potential in Brazil.

“It’s a good and pleasant challenge. I came to the cruise. I went up to professional at 16, I didn’t have a sequel, then I was traded and I learned a lot of things. I’m very mature. (…) Coming back here is something very positive”, said Lincoln.

The athlete ended up being crucified for missing a goal in the 2019 World Cup final between Flamengo and Liverpool and ended up sold. Despite this, the new striker of the cruise revealed that the passage through red-black was important, as was his trip to Japan.

“My time in Japan was very important, Flamengo also. And now I’m in my right mind to pursue what I didn’t have, which was a sequel,” she added.