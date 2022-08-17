Renato Hermsdorff launches new program on Canal Like this Friday

Disclosure

O Like channel (530, from Claro) launches this Friday, 19, at 8:30 pm, the program ”Premieres of the Week”. Presented by Renato Hermsdorff, who also makes his debut as a presenter on the channel, the program will cover the latest movie releases and the main streaming platforms every week.

Excited about the opportunity to be in front of the attraction, Renato, who is a journalist, presenter and TV critic, is excited about the project: “With so many premieres on streaming and cinema returning to active, it is common for the spectator to feel lost. It is difficult to keep up with so many releases, even for those who are “in the middle”. Therefore, a program like ‘Estreias da Semana’ has a service function, of informing the productions that are coming in that period, in addition to a whole human curatorship work behind this research. It is challenging and exciting, at the same time, to do this work with Canal Like, so plural. So, put on your helmet, that’s where the stone comes!”, he says.

About Renato Hermsdorff:

Journalist, presenter and film and TV critic. With more than ten years of coverage in the audiovisual area, he has interviewed Brazilian directors and international names such as Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Emma Stone, Bill Murray, Cher, Spike Lee, Isabelle Huppert, Juliette Binoche, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Holland , among many others. He has covered Oscars and festivals such as Cannes, Toronto, SXSW and nationally. He was editor of AdoroCinema and accumulates participation in GloboNews and Telecine programs. He is a presenter at Globo Filmes and communication coordinator at the Rio Festival.

*Rerun on Sunday, the 21st, at the same time.