Research shows that 25% of Android users are considering switching to iOS 16 in the US

The dispute between android it’s the iOS it is old. Both operating systems form a kind of duopoly in the mobile market and have won the preference of many users, who do not even think about switching sides in this polarization. However, not everyone rules out changing teams in this story. A survey released by digital security company Beyond Identity found that 25% of Android users in the US are considering switching to iOS 16.

It is worth remembering here that iOS 16 was announced by Apple in early June and has not yet been officially released. As an answer, Google released Android 13 this weekwith more customization, security improvements, spatial audio, and more features. The research also showed that 49% of all users considering switching systems consider iOS to be much safer than Android, and this is one of the main reasons for switching mobile platforms.

According to a market report released in April this year, iOS has been gaining ground over the past four years, although Android still has 69.74% global market share. In North America and Oceania, the iOS has 54%. When owners of high-end smartphones from apple and gives Samsung were asked about their perception of security, users of the iPhone 13 Pro Max had the probability of more than twice to say it was the safest device they have ever used. And you, do you prefer Android or iOS? Tell us in the comments below!

