Richarlison becomes a subject at Corinthians and ‘curious’ values ​​are exposed in negotiation: “R$ 200 thousand”

After being eliminated in the quarterfinals of Libertadores for Flamengo, Corinthians faced rival Palmeiras, last Saturday (13), at Neo Química Arena. The confrontation was valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship, and the white-and-white from São Paulo was defeated once again by 1 to 0. The troubled moment, however, remains active from the fields to the backstage of the Parque São Jorge club.

That’s because Timão reached, this Tuesday (16), another agreement with América-MG to pay a debt that has been outstanding for more than three years. According to the investigation of Meu Timão, there are about R$ 2.1 million of a financial and judicial imbroglio. The current agreement is a “renegotiation of the previous agreement”, but with new terms and payment methods.

The idea is for Corinthians to pay the debt with installments that increase in value, ranging from R$ 120 thousand to R$ 200 thousand reais. If you delay three installments, the club will be forced to settle everything at once. The debt was contracted in 2019, when he hired midfielder Richard, from Fluminense at the time. To convince the tricolor, the then president, Andrés Sanchez, accepted to assume the debt that Flu had with America.

This debt from Fluminense arose a year earlier, because the cariocas did not pass on to the miners the amount involved in the sale of striker Richarlison to Watford, from England. Corinthians’ debt lasted longer than Richard’s time at Timão and the Seleção’s striker at Watford. Currently, the midfielder defends Ceará, while “Pombo” still defended Everton before arriving at Tottenham.