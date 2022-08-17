Robert De Niro will live two protagonists at the same time in ‘Wise Guys’ Rolling Stone

Produced by Warner Bros., the new drama will tell the story of two enemy mobsters, both played by Robert De Niro.

At 78, the veteran Robert DeNiro must face yet another challenge in his film career. This time, according to Variety it’s the Hollywood Reporterthe actor will play two protagonists at the same time in the drama Wise Guysgives Warner Bros..

It turns out that, in addition to the challenge of playing two characters in the same film, both roles of De Niro are enemies in the plot. Directed by Barry Levinsonthe film will tell the story of Vito Genovese and Frank Costellotwo great Italian mobsters of the 20th century.

In the narrative, organized crime bosses come into conflict after Genoese try to murder costelloin mid-1957. Although flawed, the attack ended up injuring Costello seriously and, therefore, the great criminal had to retire from the mafia.

Wise Guys mark the reunion of De Niro and Levinson at the movies. Big names in Hollywood, the two have worked together on Sleepers – Sleeping Revenge(1996), mere coincidence(1997), Out of control(2008) and Wizard of Lies(2017).

with production of Irwin Winkler (rockyand the good companions), the feature will still feature the screenplay by Nicholas Pileggico-writer of the classic the good companions. Starred by De Nirothe 1990 feature is a reference in the world of crime dramas that tell the story of mobsters. Wise Guysin turn, does not yet have a release date.

