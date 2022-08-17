Rony points out the most difficult defender to face in Brazilian football

Credit: Cesar Greco / Agência Palmeiras

Palmeiras striker Rony, the club’s top scorer in Libertadores history and absolute holder of Abel Ferreira’s offensive sector, surprised by choosing a former teammate as the most difficult defender to face in Brazilian football.

In a video posted on ESPN’s profile, he said that Thiago Heleno, his former teammate from Athletico Paranaense, is the toughest defender to face in Brazil.

“Oh, there are several… But we played a while back. I stay with Thiago Heleno”, said Rony.

Ron’s Other Answers

ESPN asked Ron a series of stop-and-go questions, and he answered them all. Check out:

A football idol?

“Cristiano Ronaldo”

Which club do you like to score against?

“Oh, several, huh? But who I like to score against is against Corinthians.”

For you today, who is the best player in Brazilian football?

“Besides me? (laughs). I will put (Gustavo) Scarpa).”

Which team plays the best football in Brazil today?

“The Palm Trees.”

For you, what is the biggest difference between Abel Ferreira and the other technicians?

“Wise.”

A dream that you still haven’t realized at Palmeiras?

“Brazilian and World.”

Rony is with Palmeiras in the lead of the Brasileirão and faces Flamengo next Sunday, in a game that could mean opening 12 points in relation to the vice-leader in case of victory. The Brasileirão is one of the titles that Abel Ferreira still doesn’t have with Verdão.

For the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras faces Athletico Paranaense in the semifinals. It could be the third final in a row that Rony has played with Verdão since he arrived at the club. Hurricane is precisely his former club, where he won a Copa Sudamericana, in 2018, and a Copa do Brasil, in 2019.