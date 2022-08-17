“Sandman” and Robert Pattinson have an unusual connection for years. Know which one!

“Sandman” made its debut on Netflix in early August. So far, fans of the series are commenting on the plot and sharing unusual facts about the title. Recently, the public is discovering that the protagonist of the series, Tone Sturridgewho plays Dream in the story, has a great connection with actor Robert Pattinson, known for his roles in “Twilight” and “Batman”.

Tom Sturridge and Robert Pattinson are best friends

Tom Sturridge and Robert Pattinson have been friends for years. Their friendship started when they were 13 years old and studying together at Harrodian College, located in London. Since then, they have not parted. In fact, the guys are so close that our dear Edward Cullen from “Twilight” is godfather to Tom’s niece, daughter of his sister Matilda.

The story doesn’t stop there! It seems that the protagonist of “Sandman” also acts as the best friend’s relationship cupid. One day, he and his ex-wife, sienna Millerwho at the time was his fiancée, called the love interest of Kristen Stewart in the saga that launched them to stardom to attend a show of the FKA Twigs.

The star who brings the current version of Batman to life fell in love with the artist’s music when he heard it live and the couple of friends decided to introduce him to the rapper. That’s how their relationship started. It is worth remembering that Sturridge and Miller were seen several times with Robert and his girlfriends, such as Kristen, Fka and his current one, Suki Waterhouse.

Pattinson and Sturridge are bffs of other famous actors

Anyone who thinks Sturridge’s only friend was Pattinson is wrong. In fact, the two were part of a clique of stars who got along very well in life. They, Andrew Garfield, Jamie dornan, Eddie Redmayne and Charlie cox used to be very close in the period called “pilot season”, when English actors tried their luck in Los Angeles in hopes of getting some roles.

Friends say that, at that time, there were times when some of them succeeded, while others were very unlucky. In addition to going out together, some of them even lived under the same roof.

Robert Pattinson and Tom Sturridge hang out together

To this day Pattinson and Sturridge are very close. The pair of friends are often spotted doing things together, from walking Kristen Stewart’s ex Bear’s dog, having lunch and drinking to attending movie screenings and premieres side-by-side. The friendship of millions!