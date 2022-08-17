Santos fans sell out tickets for classic against São Paulo

Admin 2 seconds ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Tickets for the classic between Santos and São Paulo are sold out. The fans of Peixe acquired all the tickets in less than six hours of commercialization. The match is scheduled for Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

11,490 tickets were put on sale. The remaining 4 thousand destined to the owners of captive, special chairs and cabins, cannot be commercialized. The total audience, therefore, will be the sum of the 11,940 tickets sold, plus the number of seat and box owners who access the stadium, swiping their cards.

Santos fans are looking forward to seeing Yeferson Soteldo’s debut. The attacking midfielder is back at Peixe after standing out in his first spell at the club, between 2019 and 2021. The Venezuelan is already regularized at the CBF IDB and is available to Lisca.

This season, Alvinegro Praiano played 23 matches as home team, of which they won 11, drew eight and lost four. One of these setbacks, by the way, was precisely against São Paulo, for the Campeonato Paulista. At the time, Tricolor won 3-0.

At the moment, Santos occupies the 10th place in the Brasileirão, with 30 points, one more than São Paulo, which appears in 11th.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Rony comments on Abel’s trip to the locker room in Palmeiras x Atlético-MG penalties and says what he heard from the coach

In an interview with Sportscenter at night, the Palmeiras striker admitted that he did not …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved