São Paulo squad: Jandrei trains and should return against América-MG | Sao Paulo

São Paulo should have the presence of goalkeeper Jandrei in this Thursday’s match, against América-MG, valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The ball rolls at Independência stadium, in Belo Horizonte, starting at 9 pm (Brasilia time).

Recovered from a back trauma, the goalkeeper worked normally this Wednesday, at Barra Funda CT, and traveled with the squad to Belo Horizonte. The presence will be defined this Thursday, but there is optimism for the presence of Jandrei as a starter.

In addition to Jandrei, right-back Rafinha also worked normally and made himself available to play against América-MG. The experienced 36-year-old winger was treated for a small strain in the posterior region of the right thigh.

São Paulo won the first leg against América-MG by 1-0, in Morumbi, and depends on just one draw away from home to advance to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 3 Goalkeeper Jandrei travels with São Paulo to Belo Horizonte — Photo: Disclosure Goalkeeper Jandrei travels with São Paulo to Belo Horizonte — Photo: Disclosure

In this Wednesday’s activity, the cast carried out a technical work of dead ball, in which the technical commission divided the cast into four groups.

Zé Edgar comments on the preparation of São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil

Rogério Ceni also promoted a team of 11 against 11 and made tactical adjustments in the team facing América-MG.

A possible Sao Paulo for Thursday has: Jandrei (Thiago Couto); Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor (Galoppo) and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.

2 of 3 Jandrei trained normally and should return to São Paulo’s goal — Photo: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net Jandrei trained normally and should return to São Paulo’s goal — Photo: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net

Defender Arboleda, midfielder André Anderson and striker Caio remained under treatment by physiotherapists.

Added to the trio, coach Rogério Ceni cannot count on Gabriel Neves (suspended), Felipe Alves, Ferraresi, Bustos and Marcos Guilherme, who were not registered for the Copa do Brasil.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv