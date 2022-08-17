Scientists say 5G is still not completely secure; know why

5G was highly anticipated in Brazil and can now be used in some of the states. However, a certain insecurity has been growing about the mobile internet. After analyzing the operators that are offering APIs, which are application programming interfaces, scientist Altaf Shaik ended up finding some vulnerabilities.

According to him, these flaws could easily end up being used by malicious people to collect information about users’ phone lines and even control the devices from afar.

Access to master data

Passwords and keys are among the main elements that can be reached through the “errors” in question, as well as the name registered on the chip and billing information. With this data, scammers can carry out different types of attacks on both users and communication services.

By being able to identify and access IoT devices, cybercriminals will be able to perform commands on devices connected to the 5G network. In addition to affecting devices, such as cell phones and computers, this type of scam could harm even autonomous devices, such as agricultural robots that can connect to this type of network.

Surveys on these gaps were sent to operators so that they can solve problems identified before users start using the technology definitively. Most of the companies that had this type of failure were located in the United States and Asia. All are already working on the fix.

During the research, none of them noticed the survey that the researchers were doing, which shows that the security system was not only flawed but also lacked quality monitoring.

Brazilian states receive the new signal

In Brazil, 5G technology has arrived recently, but it is still in the expansion phase. As these repairs are verified and operators guarantee the safety of their users, the network will be a great ally for many people, as it will offer many benefits. We are mainly talking about its high speed.

For now, only Belo Horizonte – MG; João Pessoa – PB; Porto Alegre – RS; Sao Paulo-SP; Curitiba – PR; Salvador – BA and Goiânia – GO already have 5G. According to Anatel’s schedule, by the end of November all capitals should have a new network in full operation.