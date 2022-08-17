Sean Penn turns 62: See 10 movies with the actor

Photo 1 of 10 – Flag Day – Lost Memories (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 2 of 10 – A Lesson in Love (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 3 of 10 – About Boys and Wolves (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 4 of 10 – The Genius and the Fool (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 5 of 10 – Hunting for Gangsters (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 6 of 10 – The Interpreter (Photo: Publicity) Photo 7 of 10 – This is My Place (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 8 of 10 – The Last Steps of a Man (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 9 of 10 – Carlito’s Way (Photo: Publicity) Photo 10 of 10 – The Great Illusion (Photo: Disclosure)

This Wednesday (17) the actor Sean Penn is completing 62 years of age, and displays a beautiful career in the world of entertainment. The artist is famous for his strong personality, in addition to having played numerous successful characters that have won over millions of people.

The Hollywood star is quite discreet with his personal life, and he had to work hard to gain visibility in front of the cameras. Sean is always involved in some super production, and he’s made it clear to everyone that he’s not afraid to face new challenges. The actor is an influential name in the film industry.

Knowing this, and to celebrate Sean Penn’s birthday, we decided to put together a list of 10 films in which he was cast. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

