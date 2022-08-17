Season 2 gets fun video with bloopers; watch · Rolling Stone

With plenty of drama and twists, the second season of euphoria was transmitted by HBO in early 2022. This Wednesday, the 17th, the channel released a fun behind-the-scenes video with recording errors, with a lot of relaxation and errors from the actors of the cast starring Zendaya.

At the beginning of the video in question, we can see Zendayainterpreter of the protagonist streetacting with Hunter Schafer (Jules) a version of one of the iconic scenes from Brokeback Mountain’s Secret (2005). Furthermore, names like Angus Cloud

(Fezco), Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs), Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard), Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez), Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez) and Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard) also appear.

Watch the blooper video for the second season of euphoria below:

euphoria: Sydney Sweeney explains how they filmed ‘disgusting’ bathtub scene

in the second season of euphoriaone of the most prominent characters and focus in the narrative is Cassie HowardInterpreted by Sydney Sweeney. In one of the most impressive scenes of this phase of the series created by Sam Levinson, Cassie feels sick and vomits in a bathtub with friends after drinking too much.

in the plot, Cassie maintain a secret relationship with Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), ex-boyfriend of her best friend, Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie). At the character’s house Sweeneythe three of them put on their bathing suits and head to the on-site bathtub – and everything was about to get gross.

Due to the fact that Cassie secretly having a relationship with Nate, the atmosphere quickly turns awkward. Overwhelmed by the secrecy, the character vomits in the middle of an argument between Maddy and the ex. In an interview, Sydney Sweeney recalled how filming the scene was pretty gross.

“I feel that I personally thrive and thoroughly enjoy very difficult and emotional scenes from Cassie,” said the star to The Hollywood Reporter. “And the ones I had the most trouble with were in the hot tub with all the girls and Nate, because I really had to hold a tube in my mouth, which was pumped out with fake vomit.”

“I had to hold it in my mouth while it got full of God knows what and act like nothing happened at the moment,” he continued. Sweeney in the conversation. “I’m very picky about food so there were random things put in my mouth and I know that was the hardest.”

