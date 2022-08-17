Second season of “Ilha de Ferro” premieres on TV Globo on August 25

Starting on the 25th, TV Globo shows the second season of ‘Ilha de Ferro’ on Thursdays. The new series of episodes brings the characters involved in new storms, aboard or not the most famous oil platform in Brazil: the PLT-137.

In ten episodes, the public will be able to follow all the adrenaline and the sweat of working on the high seas and the new adventures of the characters Dante and Júlia, played by Cauã Reymond and Maria Casadevall, who now gain new companions on the scene, with the arrival of Mariana Ximenes, Romulo Estrela, Eriberto Leão and Erom Cordeiro, playing, respectively, the characters Olivia, Ramiro, Diogo and Playboy.

To unravel these relationships, the plot gains a new color, new points in the central love “polygon”. The conflicts and turmoil of Dante (Cauã Reymond) and Julia (Maria Casadevall) increase in power with the arrival of Commander Ramiro (Romulo Estrela), of Dr. Olívia (Mariana Ximenes) and Diogo (Eriberto Leão), Júlia’s brother and president of the oil company.

Created by Max Mallmann and Adriana Lunardi, ‘Ilha de Ferro’ is written by Nilton Braga, Mariana Torres, Rodrigo Salomão, David Rauh and Anna Lee, and is written by Mauro Wilson. The series is directed by Afonso Poyart, Roberta Richard and Rafael Miranda, with artistic direction by Afonso Poyart.

The cast also includes Osmar Prado, Klebber Toledo, Alice Palmar, Helena Albergaria, Jefferson Brasil, Bruce Gomlevsky, Chris Couto, Renan Monteiro, Marcello Ferreira, Gery, Toia Ferraz, Kizi Vaz, Jonathan Azevedo, Neco Vilas Boas, Júlio Rocha, Douglas Rosa, Giovanni Gallo, Cláudio Gabriel, Augusto Madeira, Cadu Favero, Bernardo Schlegel, José Rubens Chachá, among others.