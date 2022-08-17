See first images of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be officially revealed on August 29

The launch of the next generation of AMD Ryzen 7000 processors (codenamed Raphael) that will debut the new socket AM5 is approaching. This Wednesday (17), leaked the first image of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU. The photo shows that the processor is marked ‘D’, positioned at the bottom of the hardware, which indicates a sample model for review and not one of the versions that will hit the market.

This is also the first time that we can see laser engraving on the CPU body, with the AMD logo and the inscription Ryzen 7 7700X. In the image we can see the markings ‘Made in Malaysia’ and ‘Diffused in Taiwan’ indicating that the chip was manufactured in Taiwan and then assembled in the package in Malaysia.

The company led by Lisa Su, has already confirmed that it will reveal the next generation of Ryzen 7000 processors on August 29 at 20 pm. The event called Together we advance_PCs will be broadcast on AMD channels. “Together, AMD announces “together we advance_PCs”, a livestream that will reveal the next generation of AMD products. CEO Lisa Su, CTO Mark Papermaster, and other AMD executives will present details of the newest Zen 4 architecture that powers the next AMD Ryzen processors and the new AM5 platform built on new DDR5 and PCIe5 technologies, all designed to take desktop PCs into a new era of performance”commented AMD spokesperson

Ryzen 7000 launch may be delayed by BIOS issues

Rumors pointed out that the launch of new AMD processors was scheduled for September 15th. So far, the company has not confirmed a specific release date for the Ryzen 7000 CPUs, codenamed Raphael.

One of the reviewers of the Chinese website Chiphell, stated that there was a change in the release date in the NDA (Non Disclosure Agreement), a document that prohibits the sharing of information. According to the source, the reason is that AMD would still be working on the BIOS. Other rumors suggest that AMD will release the Ryzen 7000 CPUs on September 27, the same day that Intel introduces the 13th generation Intel Core Raptor Lake-S desktop processors to market.

Regardless of whether there really was a delay, we must have a August 29 release date confirmedduring the company event.

Specifications

Integrated Video

General features

Source: Videocardz, Wccftech