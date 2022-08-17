Selection expands observation and goes to Mexico for Dani Alves; in France, Tite will see PSG before the list | Brazilian Team

With 100 days to go before the World Cup debut in Qatar, the Brazilian men’s team has a busy schedule in the coming days. In addition to the scouting games in Spain, Portugal and Italy, the commission is going to Mexico for the first time to accompany Daniel Alves at his new club. Tite, personally, goes to England and France for the last definitions before the list scheduled for the 9th of September.

The CBF released this afternoon another 10 observation games. The objective is to seek as much information about athletes on Tite’s radar as possible and also to accompany those recovering from injury.

The most notable case is that of Lucas Veríssimo, from Benfica. Assistant Matheus Bachi and physical trainer Fábio Mahseradijian travel to Madrid and Turin, but stop in Lisbon to see the former Santos defender up close. He trains with his Benfica teammates, but has not yet entered the field for the Portuguese team.

– We cannot be closed because 100 days is a long period and we are talking about a Cup that is different from the others in many aspects, especially physical, with games every three days. It is up to our committee, within our ethical limits, to guide athletes to seek the best preparation and gather as much information as possible. Athletes compete loyally with each other and they know it – said Tite, to the CBF website.

The commission scheduled the follow-up of two Pumas games, on August 21 and 24. Cesar Sampaio, Tite’s assistant, travels with the physiologist Guilherme Passos, one of those responsible for monitoring physical indices in the team of the coach of the Brazilian national team. Daniel Alves, 39, has made four appearances so far for the new team in Mexico.

