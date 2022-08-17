Series Produced by Brie Larson Coming Soon to Disney+

Oscar-winning actress and recognized worldwide as one of the strongest heroines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Brie Larson signs the production of the original documentary series Growingwhich debuts in September on Disney+.

‘Growing‘ is an innovative hybrid documentary series produced by Brie Larson that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten exciting coming-of-age stories. The production uses narrative, experimental and documentary cinema to accompany people aged between 18 and 22 as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of life experiences, delivering emotionally powerful narratives to audiences that offer an intimate look at adolescence and the many social, family and internal obstacles young people face on their way to self-knowledge and acceptance.

Continue after ad

Each of the series’ episodes will run for thirty minutes and will introduce us to a young man, or “hero”, who will share his experience of growing up. The episode is always accompanied by a deeply personal interview, where they present their childhood and adolescence through creative cinematic reenactments that help bring their key turning points to life.

The premiere of ‘Crescendo’ is scheduled for September 8th, the day on which Disney+ Day will be celebrated, where Disney promises special experiences for fans and subscribers, as well as announcements, teasers and trailers for its future releases.

And in addition to Crescendo, other premieres will mark Disney+ Day, such as the Pixar series Cars on the Road, the live-action Pinocchio movie with Tom Hanks as Geppetto. There is still the expectation for the disclosure of content related to Marvel and Lucasfilm.

Sign up to receive our news and updates in your email and cancel whenever you want.

Disney+ Day is a kind of warm-up for the D23 Expo that takes place between the 9th and 11th of September, and will mark the beginning of Disney’s 100th anniversary celebrations.