“She-Hulk” arrives in a hurry to happen, but finds itself as uncompromising comedy

Marvel’s New Series “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes” Debuts This Thursday (18) on Disney+

If you still don’t understand what Marvel’s plans are for the future of its Cinematic Universe, even after a year and a half of the beginning of Phase 4 and almost four of the release of “Avengers: Endgame”, maybe I recommend staying away from “Woman -Hulk: Defender of Heroes”, which debuts on Disney+ this Thursday (18). But if you’re determined to get on board or are already firmly on the studio’s new path, then the odds of liking the new production are pretty high.

“She-Hulk” is a series that escapes the rule of something that is already out of the loop. Confused? I explain. In this new phase of the Marvel Universe, from my point of view, we have productions in the old style of Marvel, as is the case of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, full of action and jokes; and re-performances, such as “WandaVision”, which introduced Wanda Maximoff as Scarlet Witchand “Black Widow”, who said goodbye to Scarlett Johansson like the character, but brought Yelena Belova to fill your role.

There’s also the introduction of completely new characters, as we’ve seen happen in “Ms. Marvel” and “Moon Knight”, showcasing their journeys to meeting their super-powered identities. In the case of She-Hulk, we have a bit of the second and third movement combined: the series introduces a new heroine, Jennifer Waltersa She-Hulkwhich would be like an equivalent of this new “Multiverse Saga” for the Hulklived by Mark Ruffalo.

However, the Emerald Giant should not leave the scene anytime soon and is even in some episodes of the production teaching his cousin how to be a Hulk before leaving for a new (and mysterious) adventure. In this way, “She-Hulk” walks like a free series: it appropriates the origin story of the Hulk, already known by fans, creating a quick introduction to the character in the very first episode – which makes it a little accelerated and the least interesting of the four episodes already watched by CineBuzz – and continues in its initial proposal.

Of course, we need to know how Jennifer became She-Hulk, but we don’t need the nine episodes of the season for that, as we have in other cases. In this way, the series skips the stage of the heroine’s journey of discovery, reproducing what is seen on the small screen, as she also adapts much faster to her new powers than the first, Bruce Bannerand takes us straight to the character’s challenges as a defender of heroes, as the subtitle of “She-Hulk” says.

In the story, Jennifer Walters, played by the incredible Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”), takes over a new division of the law firm GLK/H after gaining attention as She-Hulk. Now, she will need to defend superpowers and even supervillains, as is the case with Abominable (Tim Roth), who tried to kill the Hulk in the past. With nowhere to run, she accepts the challenge and starts an uncompromising but fun comedy along the lines of Marvel.

Despite hiding a main plot, which may or may not become something much bigger until the end of its nine episodes, “She-Hulk” seems to have been designed to be enjoyed episode by episode, without major surprises. We’ve gotten used to the big events in Marvel, but you have to hold back the emotion, because it’s not this series that will bring the big answers about the Cinematic Universe. It’s something to sit on the couch and relax. If you have any surprises, great. If not, that’s good too.

“She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes” stars Tatiana Maslany and also features Jameela Jamil as titania, Benedict Wong as Wong, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augusts Pugliese, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Bookin addition to the special participation of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/demolisher.

The series was created by Jessica Gao (“Rick & Morty”), who also serves as head writer, is directed by Kat Coiro (“Girls5Eva”). “She-Hulk” will have nine episodes in its first season and there is still no confirmation if the production can get new episodes in the future.

After She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, which Marvel release are you most looking forward to? “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: November 10, 2022 in theaters

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special” (December on Disney+)

“What If…?” – Season 2: Early 2023 on Disney+

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”: February 16, 2023 in theaters

“Secret Invasion”: Between March and June 2023 on Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3″: May 4, 2023 in theaters

“Echo”: Between June and August 2023 on Disney+

“The Marvels” (February 16, 2023 in theaters)

“Loki” – Season 2: Between June and August 2023 on Disney+

“Blade”: November 2, 2023 in theaters

“Ironheart”: Between September and November 2023 on Disney+

“Agatha: Coven of Chaos”: Late 2023/Early 2024 on Disney+

“Daredevil: Born Again”: Between March and June 2024 on Disney+

“Captain America: New World Order”: May 2, 2024 in theaters

“Thunderbolts”: July 25, 2024 in theaters

“Fantastic Four”: November 7, 2024 in theaters

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”: May 1, 2025 in theaters

“Avengers: Secret Wars”: November 6, 2025 in theaters

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!

s