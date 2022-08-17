Shrek almost had the voice of Nicolas Cage! Find out why the star turned down the proposal – Film News

Star of films like The Weight of Talent and City of Angels, Cage could have also played the grouchy ogre of Dreamworks.

One of the biggest hits of the 2000s, the Shrek franchise carries with it a legion of fans wherever it goes, telling the story of Dreamworks’ feisty green ogre.

With Verdão originally voiced by actor Mike Myers, did you know things could have turned out differently? That’s because during an old interview for the tabloid The Sunthe actor Nicolas Cage revealed that he was offered the role of Shrek during pre-production on the film, which he politely declined as he did not want to be associated with the character’s appearance.

“We were talking about Shrek, and I didn’t want to sound like an ogre”revealed Cage.“Looking back, maybe I should have accepted”still completed the star, showing a hint of regret for the negative.

For those who don’t remember, at the time, the animation was a resounding success, reaching more than US$484 million at the worldwide box office and later becoming a franchise. Despite the negative, a few years later, Nicolas would star in the also successful, The Croods, voicing the character Grug and sharing the screen with Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone and Catherine Keener.

Nicolas Cage reveals list of directors he’d like to work with (and you probably didn’t know the names)

NICOLAS CAGE HAS ALSO TURNED DOWN A ROLE IN OTHER FAMOUS FILMS





Despite having already followed the philosophy of acting in any work that came his way, Cage even turned down some successful films during his career. In a conversation with the magazine peoplethis year, the star said that he could have starred in the franchises Lord of the Rings and Matrix, but chose to stay out for family reasons.

“First of all… there’s no version of Nic Cage in reality that doesn’t want to spend time with his kids. There’s no version of Nic Cage that doesn’t put family first in his career. I turned down Lord of the Rings and The Matrix because I didn’t want to. go to New Zealand for three years or to Australia for three years because I needed to be home with my son Weston. That’s a fact.”said the actor.

For those who don’t know, Nic refused to play Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, leaving the role with Viggo Mortensen. In The Matrix, he would be Neo, ending up in the talented hands of Keanu Reeves. Undoubtedly, such films ended up marking the history of cinema, but it is impossible not to emphasize how Cage’s choice to reject both is, at the very least, quite commendable. His son Weston (currently 31) would have been only nine at the time The Lord of the Rings began filming, making it difficult for a child to be away from his father for a full three years.

“There will never be another actor like Nicolas Cage”, assumes Guillermo del Toro, who defines star as “master”