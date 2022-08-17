Sienna Belle shares how she deals with style changes as a teenager

Anyone who has gone through or is going through the transition from childhood to adolescence knows how significant this moment is and marked by many changes, which can transform life in many ways. And the way we dress and take care of ourselves is part of this turmoil of transformations.

In an interview with WHIMactress and singer Sienna Belle14 years old, reports his experience in this inevitable phase and gives tips for those who are going through the same process, which is full of doubts, insecurities and other new feelings.

The maturing process that takes place between childhood and adolescence takes place not only emotionally but also in physical form, and Sienna tried to handle it calmly and naturally. “I believe that when I turned 13 it became a key, I grew up and the old clothes started to no longer fit, I automatically went to stores and started to get in touch with new references.” She remembers that she noticed the change in her friends, who ended up becoming role models for her in terms of style.

The actress highlights as one of her main challenges the use of colors in her looks. “I felt a little out of place because my friends used to wear black and I always liked very colorful clothes. [na infância]. That’s when I met [influenciadora digital] Lele Burnier. She likes more colorful clothes and looks beautiful,” she comments. And that’s how she felt calmer to express herself through colors.

Speaking of inspirations and references, Sienna says that she loves to be inspired by images she sees in the Pinterest and content creators from TikTok, but highlights his mother as one of the biggest inspirations. “At my age, my mother sang too and she was super stylish, she had different clothes. Today, she helps me a lot.” Cute, huh?

For formal events, Taylor Swift, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya are your inspirations, as well as the Brazilian Iza and Giulia B.

During this period, the closet also undergoes changes, see? Sienna comments that she loved colored leggings and andstamped and pieces with stripes, which don’t make much sense anymore. Currently, her favorites are long-sleeved blouses, pants waist high and crop topand the belt is his favorite accessory.

“I have insecurities about my body, but they are insecurities that I managed to deal with over time. Today, [o corpo] it doesn’t bother me anymore, because each body is a body and has its particularity”, says the actress. One of her tips to deal with insecurity when putting together a look is to choose pieces that make you feel good!

“Regardless of the clothing model, if you want to wear it and feel good, perfect. So we leave feeling pretty, whether you’re thin, fat, tall or short… We can all have our own style.”

And adolescence is an incredible time to venture into makeup and hairstyles. Being present on the small screens from an early age, Sienna had a lot of contact with the universe of beauty.

“I confess that I was not a very vain child, but that changed over time. As I was always on TV, I watched the makeup artists work and the tricks.” And because of that, Sienna can turn around and do her own makeup now in her teens, and she’s already appeared with beautiful productions!

As for the hair, she loves to bet on different styles. She even reveals that she already has plans for the wires at the end of the season of the show in which she acts on the Gloob channel, bugs. What will come around?

Whether on the small screen, in her music projects or on social media, fashion and beauty are part of Sienna’s routine, including in her characters, such as Carol from bugswhich the actress fondly remembers.

“Carol is a character that has a very mature essence, but at the same time, she’s a kid and she’s younger than me during these seasons. Now that we’ve gone back to shooting seasons five and six, everyone has grown up, so it was inevitable not to have a change and maturation in the costumes and characterization,” she says.

Fashion accompanies her at all times and the actress is always behind the choice of clothes and production of her clips and projects. This is the way she finds to show her essence!

“And remember not to submit to the false illusion of the internet, where every body is perfect. Let’s disconnect from that, there are different types of bodies and that’s normal and cool, that’s what sets us apart “, completes.

How about taking these tips and using the artifices of fashion and beauty to your advantage to lighten the processes of change that we go through in adolescence?