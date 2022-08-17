Sormani records unusual results for games in Flamengo, Fluminense, Corinthians and São Paulo

Sormani risked unusual guesses for the clashes of the Copa do Brasil on this Wednesday’s “ESPN F90” program. In the commentator’s opinion, three visiting clubs will surprise the hosts in the second game of the competition’s quarterfinals.







Sormani risked predictions for the Copa do Brasil games (Reproduction/ESPN) Photo: Launch!

Fluminense and Fortaleza face each other this Wednesday, at 8 pm, at Maracanã. Fernando Diniz’s team won the first leg 1-0 at Castelão. Despite the advantage, Sormani believes in a 2-0 victory for the visiting club in Rio de Janeiro.

Corinthians and Atlético-GO face each other this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Timão lost 2-0 to Antonio Accioly and needs to win by three goals to qualify. For Sormani, Jorginho’s team will surprise Corinthians in São Paulo and win the match 2-1.

Athletico-PR and Flamengo face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Arena da Baixada. The first leg at Maracanã ended in a 0-0 tie. In Sormani’s view, Dorival Júnior’s team will surprise Hurricane and defeat the home team 3-1.

América-MG and São Paulo will face off next Thursday, at 9 pm, at Independência. Tricolor beat Coelho at Morumbi by 1-0 and are looking for a good result away from home. For Sormani, the return clash will end in a 1-1 draw.

The games define the semifinalists of the Copa do Brasil. For Sormani, Flamengo, Atlético-GO, Fortaleza and São Paulo advance to the next stage of the competition.