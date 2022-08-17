SPFC rebuilds after injury crisis and Ceni gains strength

On the eve of the decision against América-MG, tomorrow (18), at 21:00 (Brasília time), for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, in Belo Horizonte, coach Rogério Ceni can count on practically maximum strength from São Paulo for the knockout that defines who advances to the semifinals.

After going through a period in which the club’s medical department had nine players injured, the biggest problems now are Arboleda and Caio, who continue to undergo specific treatment at Refis, after having to undergo surgery. Another absence that has no return forecast is André Anderson, who completed 12 games away from the team against Red Bull Bragantino. The last time the midfielder was on the field was on June 26, against Juventude. Luan evolves at a fast pace, but he is not yet ready to play again.

The great expectation in São Paulo is to know if Jandrei will be able to face América-MG. He suffered back trauma after being hit by defender Léo, against Fluminense, last month. He tried to come back before the first match against Coelho, won by São Paulo, but he felt pain and was left out, giving way to young Thiago Couto. The absence of their first-choice goalkeeper forced São Paulo to look for Felipe Alves to have a more experienced player for the position.

Since last Friday (12), Jandrei has participated in activities on the pitch with goalkeeper coach Octavio Ohl. But the final test to see if shirt 93 will be on the field against América-MG will take place this Wednesday (18). If he cannot play, the starter will be Thiago Couto, since Felipe Alves was hired after the deadline for the registration of new players in the Copa do Brasil.

During the month of July, the most critical period of injuries in São Paulo, the team saw its performance plummet and moved away from the leaders of the Brazilian Championship. Although he lost only two matches – and in one of them, against Palmeiras, he qualified in the Copa do Brasil -, there were four draws in the Brasileirão. Three of them in the same week, with the right to concede eight goals against Fluminense, Internacional and Goiás. Of these, Thiago Couto was leaked on seven occasions.

In addition to going to the market to hire a goalkeeper, São Paulo made four more signings in the current transfer window, only Galoppo can play in the Copa do Brasil, in addition to the Brazilian and South American. Felipe Alves, Marcos Guilherme, Bustos and Ferraresi will only be able to play in the Sudamericana and Brasileirão.

That’s why it’s even more important to have the injured come back. Nikão and Patrick, hired to give the team the experience they needed, were out for more than ten games due to injury. In return, the two showed their importance to the team. Nikão scored the winning goal over Ceará in the first leg of the Sudamericana, and Patrick scored the decisive penalty against Ceará, which guaranteed a spot in the semifinals of the continental tournament.

Reinaldo, who returned to start in the last three games, missed six games due to muscle injury. Last Sunday (14), shirt 6 assisted Calleri to score the second goal against Red Bull Bragantino.

The returns of Alisson, Andres Colorado and Rafinha also give Ceni more options to rotate the cast and rest his main pieces. If they advance in the Copa do Brasil, the schedule in August will be even tighter, since then the team would play the first match of the Copa do Brasil probably on the 24th, forcing the team to play four games between the 18th and 28th of August.

Therefore, whoever played the longest on Sunday against Bragantino did only regenerative exercises in training this Tuesday (16).