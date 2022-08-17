Student sentenced to 34 years in prison in Saudi Arabia for using Twitter | World

Student Salma al-Shehab, 34, a mother of two young children, was convicted in Saudi Arabia of using a website to “cause public unrest and destabilize civil and national security”. The initial sentence was 3 years in prison, but that was extended on Monday (15) to 34 years after a public prosecutor asked for a review.

Shehab was studying at the University of Leeds, in England, and returned to Saudi Arabia in December 2020, with the intention of taking her children and husband with her to the United Kingdom, according to the British newspaper “The Guardian”. On that trip, she was interrogated by the Saudi authorities and ended up arrested because of her performance on Twitter.

In the review of the sentence requested by the public prosecutor, in addition to 34 years in prison, she will later be prevented from traveling for 34 years.

According to the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR, Saudi-European Human Rights Organization, in free translation), Shehab made posts where he questioned the right of women to be guarded by their husbands. She retweeted posts calling for the release of imprisoned human rights defenders.

However, its presence on social networks cannot be considered expressive. His Twitter account had less than 2,000 followers, and his Instagram profile around 150.