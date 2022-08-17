Studies show that there are plenty of vacancies in the technology area in Brazil, but there is a lack of qualified professionals | Globo newspaper

There are plenty of vacancies in the technology sector, but lack of professional qualifications. O Brazil still trains few professionals in the area, compared to other countries. The market is promising for young people looking for an opportunity.

A survey by Mckinsey Consulting shows that, while India trains one technology professional for every three administrators or lawyers, and the United States has one for every five, Brazil has one for every 11.

A survey by Brasscom shows that, until the end of last year, Brazil had 159,000 job openings, but only trained 53,000 professionals in the technology area.

“Throughout this high school journey, they lose interest in technology. We currently work in the sector with approximately 25% of Brazilian talent, because the rest are not interested”, says the president of Brasscom, Sérgio Paulo Gallindo.

Leandro Francelino Tassara has always liked the area of ​​technology, but, before enrolling in the Computer Science course, he researched to find out what the job market was like.

“I realized that I had a lot of space, a lot of vacancy. And I ended up choosing it because of that”, explains the software developer.

The technology area is among the most employed in Brazil today. However, it is also one of the most affected by the shortage of qualified professionals.

The alternative for many companies has been to invest in training their own professionals.

Beatriz Cândido took a technical course in systems development analysis and in the first few months she got a job in the area.