Study on corneas made from pigskin reveals restoring people’s eyesight

Globally, an estimated 12.7 million people are waiting for a cornea transplant, which is the clear outermost layer of the eye. However, a new study on corneas made from pigskin showed that the material is capable of restoring sight in blind people.

Read more: Scratching your eyes can cause blindness

Biomaterial made from collagen from pig skin

Looking for alternatives, researchers at Linköping University in Sweden have developed a biomaterial made from collagen from pigskin. The implants used in the study replicated the human cornea (the part that covers the iris and pupil and lets in light).

Scientists looked for answers in protein molecules derived from pig epidermis (after they had already gone through a purification process for use in humans). They also point to pork skin as an economically viable and readily available input.

The pilot study using the skin of pigs

On a pilot study Published in the journal Nature Biotechnology, the scientists report that the implants were safe and successfully restored the sight of 20 volunteers, 14 of whom (most) could no longer see anything before the procedure.

Within the tests, patients living in India and Iran suffered from a condition called keratoconus, in which the cornea gradually thins and protrudes. According to the study, vision improved in all patients 24 months after receiving the implants.

The study’s creators – a team of researchers from Sweden, India and Iran – hope the implants can replace treatments used in corneal transplants, which are difficult to obtain.

Experts estimate that around 12.7 million people are waiting for corneas to be donated. That’s with an average of just one cornea available for every 70 people who need a transplant, according to the study.

The results of this study

Scientists have shown that it is possible to develop a biomaterial that meets all the criteria for use as a human implant. In that case, it could be mass produced and stored for up to two years, benefiting more people with vision problems.

In this way, the research opens up the prospect of helping to circumvent the scarcity of donated corneal tissue and will lead to other eye disease treatments.