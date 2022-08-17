Swiss Guard faints during audience with Pope Francis

posted on 08/17/2022 10:25



(credit: Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Vatican City, Holy See- A member of the Swiss Guard collapsed on Wednesday (17/7) in front of Pope Francis’ gaze during the traditional general audience in the Vatican’s Paul VI hall.

The Swiss Guard suddenly fell, face down, with his halberd and feathered helmet, noted an AFP photographer.

He was immediately helped by the people around him, who helped him to his feet.

The episode only lasted about twenty seconds.













In the images, Pope Francis, seated in a large armchair upholstered in white fabric, appears watching, with worried eyes, as the young guard in his colorful official uniform regains consciousness.

After about two minutes, the time it took to regain consciousness, the guard was escorted out of the Paul VI room.

Asked by AFP about the causes of the fainting and the state of health of the Swiss Guard, the Vatican spokesman said that “it was probably a drop in blood pressure”. “He’s fine now,” he added.

For many observers, the Swiss Guard’s famous uniform – with blue, yellow and red stripes, a pleated collar of bright white fabric and a lightweight metal helmet with ostrich feathers – may not be suitable for the summer heat, despite the vast hall of the Vatican to have air conditioning.

According to the AFP photographer, Pope Francis approached the end of the audience to speak with a member of the Swiss Guard, which he does not usually do.

The Swiss Guard is one of the military corps that, despite its peculiar appearance, takes its mission very seriously, as it is exclusively dedicated to protecting the Pope.

It is the smallest army in the world and also the oldest, with more than 500 years of history.

It was created in 1506 by Pope Julius II and throughout its history it has had its ups and downs and has been on the verge of dissolution on several occasions.

At the beginning of his pontificate in 2013, Francis praised “the professionalism” of the Vatican’s Swiss Guard.

And, according to press rumors, the Argentine pope even offered a chair and something to eat to the Swiss guard in charge of his night protection in his apartment in the Santa Marta residence, in the Vatican, where he lives, as he did not want to move to the luxurious pontifical apartment. of the apostolic palace.

The historic body’s strict rules surprised the Latin American pope, who invited the bewildered young captain to rest after discovering he had been on his feet all night.

When the guard refused, arguing that the rules prevented him, Francis said: “I am the pope and I ask you to have a seat,” and then offered bread and ham.