Table with OLED screen and own operating system announced by Lumina

The table is an item that can add more to your productivity and have more functions than you think. For example, Xiaomi has already thought something close to this with the launch of a ‘gamer table’. In addition, a table has already appeared on the market that was, in fact, a case to build your PC, the Hydra Desk.

This time, Lumina comes up with a product of this type, with a smart table that stands out for having an integrated OLED-type screen. Likewise, it has its own operating system, Lumina OS, which helps with usability and makes it possible to install some applications such as Twitter or Spotify.