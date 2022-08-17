The Hidden Agent becomes Netflix’s 4th biggest blockbuster

Data collected from the official website confirms The Hidden Agent appears in the fourth position of greatest original releases on Netflix.

Since its debut, it has already seen 245 million hours, surpassing Rescue and The Adam Project, which had 231 million and 233 million in the same period.

No wonder, the platform saw franchise potential and has already started working on both a sequel and a derivative.

Third, Bird Box holds its own with 282 million hours viewed.

The Hidden Agent is available and is one of Netflix’s biggest original productions, with a budget of over $200 million.

In addition to the trio of protagonists formed by Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049) and Ana de Armas (Between Knives and Secrets), we will also have Billy Bob Thornton (Fast vengeance), alfre woodard (Luke Cage) and Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) in the main cast.

In secondary roles, Wagner Moura (Elite squad), Jessica Henwick (Iron fist), Dhanush (3) and Julia Butters (American Housewife) are confirmed.

Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War) will direct, while Joe Russo handles the final draft of the script, while also receiving a “polish” for Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (Avengers: Endgame).