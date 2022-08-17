The Hunger Games | Prelude will have connection to the original film

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the director Francis Lawrence revealed that the prelude The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes will have some very important connections to The Hunger Games.

“Suzanne Collins did a great job of going back to that mythology, telling a story of how this world came to be.” “There’s a little bit of Katniss backstory. Of course, there’s also a lot of Snow backstory. You will be able to follow the history of the games, the history of some songs and how they came about.”

exclusive report of The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Viola Davis (The King Woman, Peacemaker) will play the villainous Dr. Volumnia Gaul in The Hunger Games: Song of the Birds and the Serpents, prelude to the franchise created by Suzanne Collins‎‎.‎

The website says that it is the organizer of the 10th edition of the Hunger Games.

“Volumnia Gaul is as cruel as she is creative, and as fearsome as she is formidable. Snow’s knowledge as a political operator develops in large part due to her experiences alongside her as the most dominant figure in gaming.”

declared Francis Lawrencedirector of the feature film.

Rachel Zegler (Amor, Sublime Amor) will play Lucy Gray Baird, while Tom Blyth (Billy the Kid) will play a young Coriolanus Snow.

The plot of the feature film takes place 64 years before the events of the main franchise, and features a young Coriolanus Snow as the protagonist, where he sees a chance for change when he is chosen to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, tribute from impoverished District 12.‎

Francis Lawrencewho worked on the four films starring Jennifer Lawrence, will return to direct.

The script is under the responsibility of Suzanne Collinscreator of the franchise, Michael Arndt (Oscar winner for Little Miss Sunshine) and Michael Lesslie (Assassins Creed).

Years before he became the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his decaying bloodline, a once-proud family that fell out of favor on the post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12.

But after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by singing defiantly during the harvest ceremony, Snow thinks he can turn the odds in his favor. Uniting their instincts for charisma and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents premieres on November 17, 2023.