The Truth About Barney Fans Didn’t Know

How I Met Your Mother, is one of the most watched series of the 2000s. In turn, it attracted audiences, with its plot and its fun characters who made mischief while looking for excitement, happiness and love. Fans were increasingly entertained as Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) told the story of how he met the mother of his children.

Also, when he told the stories of each of his relationships that he had throughout his life, until he found his current wife. As well as the stories of his friends, Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan), Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel), Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) and Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders). However, the end of How I Met Your Mother, left his fans very dissatisfied.

The truth is that the final episode, The Last Forever is often considered one of the worst series finales of all time. Barney is a NY womanizer and suit lover, considered very dramatic and cartoonish. This happens especially when he’s planning a date, which causes hilarious moments in the series.

However, fans of How I Met Your Mother, believe that Barney is at his best when he is being truthful. While there are multiple instances of this, particularly considering her relationship with Robin, her most real moment doesn’t come until Season 6. (Via looper).

Barney’s confrontation with his father in How I Met Your Mother

Barney was raised by his single mother, and spent his childhood and much of his adult life pretending that Bob Barker from The Price is Right was his real father. In the episode, Legendaddy from season 6 of How I Met Your Mother, Barney meets for dinner with his biological father (John Lithgow), who he believes is his uncle Jerry Whittaker.

He finds out that Jerry has another family, and that he even has another son with the same name as his father, so he leaves nervously and Jerry follows him. Barney resents Jerry for being a suburban father. When Jerry questions why this upsets him, Barney snaps and says, why couldn’t you have been that to me?

It was pointed out on reddit by chickachickabowbow why the scene is so powerful. This is because the public of How I Met Your Mother, is used to the drama of the characters, with small problems.

Her voice fails when confronting Jerry, it’s “like all the other things he does are just hiding the real sadness underneath, and this is the only time in the course of the series that she actually comes out.” Several fans had similar opinions about the scene. Ndmndh1016, stated that this moment in the series proves how good actor Neil Patrick Harris is, “you feel everything Barney has ever done”.

What Barney Thinks For His Own Future

For fans, the second biggest mystery is the identity of Barney’s father, after the mother’s revelation. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the co-creator of How I Met Your Mother, Craig Thomas, spoke about the official presentation of Jerry Whittaker. Thomas said it wouldn’t be easy to work things out between Jerry and Barney:

“Barney has a very specific image in his head of who his father is going to be.” “His father finally shows up, and it’s not what he imagined. The show’s episode is about Barney struggling with 30 years of building who would be his father.”

From Barney’s reaction to learning that his father has another family and a son named after him, it’s clear that this is not what was expected. Barney’s acceptance would be much easier if his father were a womanizer who loves partying and drinking.

What’s more, finding out that Jerry has chosen to be a loving father actually breaks Barney’s heart, who then wonders why he wasn’t enough. Thomas said that part of Barney’s story in How I Met Your Motherwill complicate his vision of the future, which unlocks different emotions he didn’t expect to feel.

Barney wonders if he’s going to give up his current life to become more mature. Through this revelation Barney shows the audience that anger and resentment make him see a different and new future for himself.

