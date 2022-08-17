The Walking Dead: THIS series craze is getting ridiculous – Cinema



Disclosure / AMC

Writing – Cinema Observatory





08/17/2022 10:00

08/17/2022 10:00

The Walking Dead has a rather peculiar tendency of never referring to zombies by that name. Instead, each series in this universe gives these creatures a different name and this is getting ridiculous.

The Walking Dead’s long list of zombie names is a shining example of fantasy world-building.

Where communities are now isolated without any means of communication, each develops its own vocabulary to describe new phenomena, and it is only when groups merge that they discover these differences.

The Walking Dead is subtly commenting on how survivors without mass media or social structure lose their herd mentality – ironic given the zombie issue. Sadly, the first episode of Tales of the Walking Dead finally hits the inevitable downside of the zombie nickname trend.

When Terry Crews’ Joe meets Olivia Munn’s Evie, she calls zombies toe-tags, in reference to how corpses in a morgue would traditionally have ID tags tied to their toes.



Disclosure / AMC

It makes no sense to use that name

As unique as that name may be, invented to the point of distraction. The names ‘walker’, ‘biter’ and ‘rotter’ are intuitive and self-explanatory names for survivors to use when describing the undead.

‘Toe-tags’ exactly the opposite. Definitely not the first name anyone would come up with for a zombie.

While Tales of the Walking Dead might argue that ‘toe-tags’ suits Evie’s quirky personality, the name sounds more like The Walking Dead increasingly working to generate new zombie nicknames.

Of course, the only reason Evie isn’t wearing something less weird is because other characters have used them.

In the TV universe of The Walking Dead, the ‘zombie’ label is not mentioned. At the 2012 Chicago comic-con Lauren Cohan (Maggie’s actress) explained that classic zombie movies like Dawn of the Dead do not exist in the fictional canon of The Walking Dead, meaning the word was never translated from Haitian culture into use. widespread.

This explanation was later signed by the original creator, Robert Kirkman. Unlike the public, The Walking Dead characters simply have no common reference point for what to call these hideous monsters that rise from the dead.

The Walking Dead can be watched through Star+.

This post The Walking Dead: THIS series craze is getting ridiculous was first published on Observatório do Cinema.