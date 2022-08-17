“This is getting in the way a lot”; Merentiel’s ‘official’ situation is exposed behind the scenes at Palmeiras

Unlike Flaco López, who has played several times, the gringo has not yet been able to be used in Verdão

O palm trees does not hide that it is focused on the 2 competitions that still have high chances of winning, which are Libertadores and Brasileirão, but be careful with the famous “high jump” so as not to be surprised. So far, the team led by Abel Ferreira has great performance, inside and outside their domains, which increases the chances of success even more.

Managing to keep practically the entire cast that was twice champion of the national competition in the last 2 years, the board only made punctual hires, which could arrive and help directly to continue as a protagonist. Since Luiz Adriano and Deyverson left the club, the technical commission made it clear to the directors that it would need replacement.

A search was started, but after numerous denials, which came to discourage the fans, the Palmeiras representatives, finally, were successful and announced 2 news to the sector this season: Miguel Merentiel and Flaco Lopez. The pair, who are used to playing the role of shirt number 9, allow Abel to select Rony as a winger, instead of adapting him inside the area.

In the case of López, for example, he has already been used more, entering the field 6 times since he arrived, managing to swing the net in 1 opportunity. However, in the case of “La Bestia”, as Merentiel is known, the situation is completely different, so much so that it was only triggered in 2 games, still without goals scored.

According to Globo Esporte, the competition in the sector and the shyness that makes it difficult for the gringo to adapt, that is, they are 2 things that make it difficult and this is really hindering this beginning in Brazil. About shirt 9, Abel was sincere: “Merentiel still has a lot to grow, a lot to learn. Miguel has an aspect that we have to improve, he is very shyhas a personality where he’s very shy and closed off, it’s something I have to let go of”, said, after the game against América-MG.