THIS series mania is already getting ridiculous

The Walking Dead has a rather peculiar tendency of never referring to zombies by that name. Instead, each series in this universe gives these creatures a different name and it’s getting ridiculous.

The Walking Dead’s long list of zombie names is a shining example of fantasy world-building.

Where communities are now isolated without any means of communication, each develops its own vocabulary for describing new phenomena, and it is only when groups merge that they discover these differences.

The Walking Dead is subtly commenting on how survivors without mass media or social structure lose their herd mentality – ironic given the zombie issue. Sadly, the first episode of Tales of the Walking Dead finally hits the inevitable downside of the zombie nickname trend.

When Joe from Terry Crews meets Evie from Olivia Munn, she calls zombies toe-tags, in reference to how dead bodies in a morgue would traditionally have ID tags tied to their toes.

It makes no sense to use that name

As unique as this name may be, it is invented to the point of being distracting. The names “walker”, “biter” and “rotter” are intuitive and self-explanatory names for survivors to use when describing the undead.

“Toe-tags” is just the opposite. Definitely not the first name someone would come up with for a zombie.

While Tales of the Walking Dead might argue that “toe-tags” suit Evie’s quirky personality, the name sounds more like The Walking Dead increasingly working to generate new zombie nicknames.

Of course, the only reason Evie isn’t wearing something less weird is because other characters have already used them.

In the TV universe of The Walking Dead, the “zombie” label is not mentioned. At the 2012 Chicago comic-con Lauren Cohan (Maggie’s actress) explained that classic zombie movies like Dawn of the Dead do not exist in The Walking Dead’s fictional canon, meaning the word was never translated from Haitian culture into use. widespread.

This explanation was later signed by the original creator, Robert Kirkman. Unlike audiences, The Walking Dead characters simply don’t have a common reference point for what to call these hideous monsters that rise from the dead.

