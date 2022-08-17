Tiago Nunes reveals that Grêmio athletes played footvolley to compensate for their physical preparation | Guild

Coach Tiago Nunes revealed serious problems with the physical preparation of Grêmio players, where he worked last season, when the team was relegated in the Brasileirão. The coach reported that the athletes practiced footvolley to “compensate for what they didn’t train”. The statements were for journalist Duda Garbi in an interview on his Youtube channel.

Tiago Nunes arrived at Grêmio in April 2021 with the mission to replace Renato Portaluppi, who had been in charge of the club since 2016. Despite the gaucho title against Inter, the work in Porto Alegre did not prosper and lasted just over two months. The bad start in the Brasileirão, two points in seven games, resulted in the dismissal.

Grêmio had a serious physical preparation problem. Reverson (Pimentel, physical trainer), when I arrived, was already trying to improve. The guys played footvolley outside of training hours to make up for what they didn’t train. We had to do away with some things in there that were surreal. Football was not as professional as it should be. When we start to systematize some things, it generates discord, friction and divergence. — Tiago Nunes

1 of 1 Tiago Nunes in training for Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Tiago Nunes in training for Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

The former coach of Corinthians and Athletico-PR expressed admiration for Renato, but criticized the centralized management in Grêmio’s more than four years. In the period, the Grêmio idol, who has a statue on the esplanade of the Arena, won important titles, such as Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

– Grêmio used Renato as an image to shield the club. A guy who spends four, five years with that size inside Grêmio, pushes people away a lot. Both Grêmio and Inter are extremely political clubs. The moment Renato leaves, he imagines five years held back, of people who had no voice and now want to be heard. Internally, it was a pain in the ass – he snapped.

After the dismissal of Tiago Nunes, Grêmio was still coached by Felipão and Vagner Mancini, who did not avoid the third relegation in the club’s history. Tiago, after leaving the Rio Grande do Sul team, had his most recent job in Ceará, from the end of August to March this year.