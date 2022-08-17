Tite points out what could be the difference for Brazil in the World Cup

Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

In the 2018 World Cup, Brazil did well, but was eliminated by Belgium in the quarterfinals of the competition. In an interview with the Caju Tricolor channel, on You Tube, Tite was asked what would be the differential for Brazil to go further in this year’s World Cup. In response, the coach said that the attack of the Brazilian team stronger than in the last edition. For him, this offensive organization can be a differential in this year’s World Cup.

“We have this offensive phase, especially with players on the wider field, more open to infiltrations. This offensive organization became more evident with these more aggressive moves.”said.

Of the players who play on the sides of the field in the selection, only Neymar remains, in relation to the last World Cup. Now, Brazil has Antony, Raphinha and Vinícius Jr. Some names are still out there, but these players are only out of the World Cup if they are injured.

Pedro, from Flamengo, can gain space in the Brazilian team

Living a great phase with the Flamengo shirt, Pedro could be one of Tite’s novelties in the next call-up. The striker seems to have fallen in favor of the coach, who had already called him up even though he was on the bench at the Rio club. In a recent interview, Tite praised him and said that Pedro has characteristics that are lacking in the selection.

“He has a unique characteristic, a player 9 in a team who plays low, who has heading power. When a team plays very low, you have some alternatives to break through this block, and infiltration becomes very difficult. Mid-range submission is important, crossing from the sides is also important“, said.