Tourist dies after getting distracted and falling off mobile bridge in US

A 77-year-old man from Providence (Rhode Island, USA) who was vacation in Milwaukee (Wisconsin, USA) with his wife, died in a fall when a moving bridge in the city center was opened.

Shortly after noon on Monday, Richard Charles Dujardin, a retired reporter, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge over the Milwaukee River with his wife, Rose-Marie, according to an institute report. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rose-Marie managed to cross the bridge to the east side, but Richard was distracted and was still halfway across the bridge when it started up.according to the coroner, quoted by a report in “USA Today”.

The tourist, who was hard of hearing, did not notice the bells indicating that the bridge would be opened.

Richard Charles, who was walking slowly and wearing a hearing aid, tried to catch up with his wife as the bridge began to open, but couldn’t make it in time. He grabbed the side rail and held it for a minute or two as the bridge continued to rise, according to the report.

Richard Charles Dujardin, a journalist who covered religious topics, even met with Pope John Paul II Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

He held on as the bridge lane climbed to a 90 degree angle, but ended up losing strength and falling from a height of 22 meters on the asphalt of a street, the report said.

The retired journalist, who covered religious topics, suffered head trauma and died at the scene, after attempts to revive him, concluded the medical examiner.

The Dujardins were in Milwaukee on vacation and were staying at a hotel downtown. They should fly home on Monday itself.

