Trump’s New Target for November US Elections

In a fierce campaign centered on revenge against those who sought his impeachment, former US President Donald Trump now he is trying to remove from power, one by one, the republicans who were against him. On Tuesday, the tycoon’s efforts face their greatest test, as Liz Cheney and Lisa Murkowski face challengers backed by the former White House incumbent in the November election primaries.

The impeachment against Trump, on the sole charge of “incitement to insurrection”, was approved on January 13 of last year by 232 votes in favor, more than the minimum for a simple majority in the House, including 10 Republicans. The defections were a notable break, as Republicans unanimously voted against impeaching Trump just over a year ago. And they used to support even his most polemical and radical positions.

In the Senate, by 57 votes in favor of the conviction and 43 against, Trump was cleared of the charge.

Representative Cheney, who played a vital role in the Congressional investigation into the January 6, 2021, capitol raid, is expected to lose in the Wyoming primaries to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, according to opinion polls.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, the congresswoman has been using campaign events to draw attention to Trump’s actions, especially unfounded complaints about electoral fraud in 2020, when she lost to Joe Biden. With the statements, she tries to convince party colleagues that the former president is a real threat to democracy, as seen by the uprising in Washington, which left at least 7 dead and about 140 police officers injured.

“Liz Cheney is not fighting for re-election, she is fighting for the leadership of the Republican Party,” Terry Sullivan, a Republican-linked political strategist, told Reuters news agency. “It’s the beginning, not the end.”

The strategy, however, alienated some voters who were more loyal to the party. In a University of Wyoming survey published last week, she was 29 percentage points behind Hageman.

The future of Murkowski, senator from Alaska, is more uncertain. In the state, the non-partisan format of the primaries allows the four most voted to proceed to the November 8 election, which could generate a possible political reunion with Kelly Tshibaka, who is endorsed by Trump.

Since both states are very Republican, it is very unlikely that they will have any role in deciding whether President Joe Biden and his Democrats lose their slim majority in Congress.

Despite all efforts, and his party’s good prospects for the elections, Trump, on a personal level, is under frequent investigation. Last week, the Justice Department confirmed that he is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for possible espionage crimes, obstruction of justice and destruction of government documents. In an operation carried out at his home in Florida last Monday, 8, 20 boxes were seized containing 11 sets of documents, photos and notes marked as confidential.

With his image increasingly tarnished, he will face difficulties if he actually runs for president in 2024. According to a newspaper poll The New York Timesin partnership with Siena College, held this month, half of Republican voters said they would prefer to support a candidate other than Trump in the primaries, in which Republicans are running against Republicans.

Trump’s approval rating also remains low if Republicans hope to regain control of the White House in 2024. A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that 37% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Trump, while 55% have an unfavorable impression.

The 2024 Republican primary winner will (likely) face off against Biden, who has seen his own approval rating drop in recent months, affected by high inflation and the war in Ukraine that have soured the country’s mood. Most Democrats now say they prefer a different candidate for 2024.

