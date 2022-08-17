TV channel CEO calls Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke ‘short and stocky’

an event of The Dragon’s House in Sydney, Australia, was mired in controversy after Patrick DelanyCEO of Australian television company Foxtelsay that Emilia Clarke She is a “short, stocky girl”. Foxtel is responsible for transmitting game of Thrones in Australia.

According to Australian website Crikey, Delaney was giving a speech about the premiere of The Dragon’s Housewhen he tried to make a joke about playing Daenarys Targaryen.

“I thought, ‘What is this show with the short, stocky girl walking into the fire?’” Delany said, according to Crikey.

Daenarys is a favorite character for many fans of game of Thrones. She is part of the Targaryen line, a family known for not being burned by fire and having a great affinity for dragons.

Also according to the international website, a participant at the premiere in Sydney told Crikey that there was an awkward moment after Delany made the comment.

Crikey then reported that a Foxtel representative said Delany’s comment was “to be self-deprecating.” The company released a statement that reads:

“The objective was to convey that for him, games of thrones was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognized and beloved actresses in television and film. On behalf of Delany, the Foxtel Group apologizes if her remarks were misinterpreted and caused any offence.”

game of Thrones originally aired on HBO between 2011 and 2019, and showed the struggle between various rulers to take the coveted Iron Throne and reign over all others.

The Dragon’s House is a series that takes place hundreds of years before the events of GoT, and shows the civil war of House Targaryen in which two brothers fight to inherit the throne of their father. The new series premieres August 21 on HBO and HBO Max.

In addition to game of ThronesEmilia Clarke is credited with Terminator: Genesis, As I Was Before You, Solo Han: A Star Wars Story and A Second Chance to Love.

