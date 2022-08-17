Understand if it is worth switching from 4G internet to 5G connectivity

The need to change the SIM depends a lot on the company that is providing the service, so be aware of the changes. In general, this technological configuration prioritizes industrial applications, such as the internet of things. Focused on increasing the speed and processing of information, the automation of managerial activities manages to take advantage of its benefits.

In Brazil, it is possible that people interested in expanding the capacity of the mobile internet itself can guarantee part of these advantages. However, signal capture continues to happen, mostly through the 4G network. Those who work with streaming or make use of a tool that must be updated in real time, tend to have a better cost benefit by changing.

Whether or not to change the chip to use 5G will depend on the operator that provides the service

Claro offers three modalities and only one of them requires chip replacement

5G DSS: uses 4th generation antennas and frequency, enhancing connectivity in places where there is not much coverage.



5G NSA (Non Standalone): Also uses 4G antennas, but operates at high frequency that resemble 5G.



DSS and NSA do not require chip replacement, however, to use SA, it is necessary to obtain a chip available at Claro’s store.

Tim services do not need an exclusive chip to use 5G

5G DDS and NSA will be made available free of charge to Tim’s customers, as long as the cell phone is compatible and the location is within the coverage area.



5G SA does not need to change the chip, but it is necessary to buy a Booster 5G plan, with 3 free months and then pay monthly fees of R$15 and R$20.



Vivo tries to differentiate itself by offering all types without additional charges

Counting on 5G DSS and NSA, NA requires changing the SIM chip, however, there are no additional costs.