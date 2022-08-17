US tests intercontinental ballistic missile – News

The United States successfully tested a nuclear-capable long-range ballistic missile on Tuesday after delaying the launch twice to avoid heightening tensions over Ukraine and Taiwan, the US Air Force announced.

The United States Air Force Global Strike Command launched the uncharged Minuteman 3rd intercontinental ballistic missile over the Pacific from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California shortly after midnight local time.

This missile carried a test re-entry vehicle, which in a strategic conflict could be armed with a nuclear warhead.





The vehicle traveled about 6,760 km to Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the western Pacific Ocean.

“This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities designed to demonstrate that the United States’ nuclear deterrent is safe, reliable and effective,” the Air Force said in a statement.

“We’ve done over 300 tests like this, and this test is not a result of current world events,” he pointed out.





The test was originally scheduled for March but was postponed to avoid heightening tensions over the Russian invasion of Ukrainereleased on February 24.

It was suspended for a second time in early August as military tensions escalated over China’s multiple ballistic missile launches and live-fire exercises in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by top US House Democrat Nancy Pelosi.



