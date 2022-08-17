Vampire Academy series gets new trailer

Peacock released the first trailer for the series on Wednesday. Vampire Academy. Inspired by the author’s book series Richelle Mead, The series premieres on September 15.

Vampire Academy is set in an elite school and follows the story of best friends Rose Hathway and Lissa Dragomir, who are about to graduate and enter vampire society. However, the duo will have to face challenges and deal with their social differences. While Lissa is a royal vampire, Rose is in training to become her guardian. Thus, the series promises to entertain the audience with a story of romance, friendship and danger.

Rose and Lissa will be played by Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat) and Daniela Nieves (Sex Appeal) respectively. Another duo that caught the attention of fans were the showrunners Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals), as both are part of the series’ production and are experienced in the vampire universe.

Image: Peacock

In addition to Sisi and Daniela, the main cast also includes the actors Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner.

Richelle Mead has won over thousands of fans around the world with her six-book series. In 2014 the plot was adapted to the cinema and stars Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry and Olga Kurylenko. However, the film was not successful with the public. and therefore did not receive a sequel.

Now, the new adaptation of Vampire Academy comes to Peacock streaming in September. Check out the trailer: