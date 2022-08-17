Vampire Academy | Young vampires rebel in the series trailer; Look

The first full trailer of Vampire Academy is among us, revealing the new adaptation in TV series format of the famous literary saga of Richelle Mead – check above.

In Vampire Academywe follow Rose (Sisi Stringer) and Lisa (Daniella Nieves), a duo of powerful young vampires who share an unbreakable bond. Together, they defy the rigid conventions of their society, mired in an eternal war between vampire factions.

Kieron Moore (sex education), Andre Dae Kim (Locke & Key) and J. August Richards (angel) are also in the cast of the series, which has scripts by Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals).

The debut of the new Vampire Academy is scheduled for september 15th in the US, via streaming Peacock. The service is unavailable in Brazil, and there is still no release date for the series here.

Comprising six books released between 2007 and 2010, the saga Vampire Academy was already adapted for the cinema, in 2014, with Zoey Deutch and Lucy Fry in the cast. Poorly received by fans and critics alike, the film took in just $15 million at the worldwide box office, annihilating the chances of a sequel.

