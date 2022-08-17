Vasco will have two absences for the game against CSA

Vasco released, on Tuesday night (16), the list of players related to the game against CSA, Thursday (18), at Rei Pelé, for the 25th round of Série B. Marlon Gomes, injured, and Quintero, suspended, are the absences for the match.
Defender Zé Vitor, midfielder Luiz Henrique and goalkeeper Alexander are the news in relation to the list of related players from the last game, when Vasco beat Tombense, 3-1, in São Januário. It is worth noting that one player will be cut, as 24 athletes traveled to Maceió, in Alagoas.
The probable Vasco should go to the field with Thiago Rodrigues; Matheus Ribeiro, Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos and Nenê; Figueiredo, Alex Teixeira and Raniel. Cruz-Maltino is in 4th place in Serie B, with 42 points. CSA, in 18th place, fights to avoid relegation and has 23 points.
RELATED
GOALKEEPERS
Thiago Rodrigues
halls
Alexander
SIDE
Matheus Ribeiro
edimar
Leo Matos
Paulo Victor
DEFENDERS
Anderson Conceição
Quintero
Zé Vitor
MIDDLE CAMPERS
Yuri Lara
Andrey Santos
Zé Gabriel
Matheus Barbosa
Luiz Henrique
baby
palaces
ATTACKS
Alex Teixeira
Figueiredo
Gabriel Pec
raniel
Eguinaldo
Fábio Gomes
Bruno Tubarão