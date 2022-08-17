Viola Davis joins The Hunger Games spin-off

Admin 3 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

This week, actress Viola Davis was cast in “The Song of Birds and Serpents”, the origin film of the “Hunger Games” saga (2012). She will play Dr. Volumnia Gaul, responsible for the 10th edition of the Hunger Games.

In a statement, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane highlighted that The Hunger Games has always had an exceptional cast and they are thrilled to continue that tradition with Davis.

The film takes place 64 years before the original story and follows Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as a young man; when he mentors District 12’s Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) in the competition.

“Viola has been our dream for Dr. Gaul from the beginning because of the intelligence and emotion she brings to each role,” added producer Nina Jacobson. Davis’ character is central to Snow’s development.

Today (16) also came out the 1st official image of the feature with the protagonists, Zegler and Blyth, check it out: https://www.instagram.com/p/ChUn-tosBZ7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link.

In addition, the cast includes names like Hunter Schafe (Euphoria), Josh Andrés Rivera (Love, Sublime Amor) and Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones).

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Movies with Gabriel Macht, the protagonist of ‘Suits’, that you have to watch » Pop Series

The actor is known for the role of Harvey Specter when we talk about Gabriel …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved