Watch the Joker deleted scene with Portuguese subtitles

Also, during the conversation with the Joker, Batman reveals how Harley Quinn died in his arms and, in his dying breath, asked him to kill the Clown of Crime slowly. In the alternate line of dialogue, the villain still questions who screamed the most in his last moments of life, “the girl or the boy” – clearly referring to Harley Quinn and Robin.

In an interview with Esquire magazine, the director Zack Snyder revealed that he planned to film the death scene of the harlequin in the arms of Batman, thus promoting the filmmaker’s first partnership with Harley Quinn in Margot Robbie. Margot actually entered negotiations to reprise her role as Harley Quinn once again.

However, the parties could not reach an agreement due to the actress’s busy schedule. the same happened with Henry Cavillforcing Snyder to reuse footage shot in The Man of Steel and Batman v Superman for additional Superman scenes in the Snyder Cut. What are your thoughts on this? Comment in our Telegram group!

Jared Leto’s Joker is different in the Ayer Cut; learn more details

In conversations surrounding the DC Extended Universe, one of the most controversial topics is the Joker from Jared Leto. In Suicide squadthe director David Ayer tried to move away from previous versions of the Clown Prince of Crime, while allowing Leto to create something in his own style.

Leto’s Joker had some different and offbeat looks. He wore different looks throughout the film: shirtless, with tattoos, a white shirt, a gold suit and, finally, the purple jacket with the gold chain. In all these ‘costumes’ he tried to give it a real vibe but didn’t do enough for it.

the version of Suicide squad generated controversy from the moment the first official image of the tattooed psychopath was revealed. The news that Leto, who had already won an Oscar, would play the Joker was met with great enthusiasm. However, his was extremely reduced.

There was a huge disappointment with the villain’s lack of screen time, as most of Leto’s work was left in the editing room, reducing the Joker’s role to a useless character for the main plot. Also, his toxic relationship with Harley Quinn was removed from the final cut for being too dark.

But some pages of the script of Suicide squad provide details of how the final cut changed from Ayer’s original vision, including the Joker’s personality. The script highlights a significantly more violent and abusive Joker, suggesting a different characterization from what has been seen in theaters.

His sick feelings for Harley Quinn are also more evident and bring new layers to their relationship. The theatrical version toned down the abuse Harley suffered at the clown’s hands and changed her arc so that they both ended up back together again in the end.