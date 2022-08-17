‘Wednesday’. First teaser for the series features new images of the Adams Family

THE Netflix presented this Wednesday (17) the first teaser of the series inspired by the famous character of Adams family, Wednesdaand. With just over two minutes, the teaser shows that the protagonist (Jenna Ortega) is ready to make the lives of many hell. The production comes through the hands of the director Tim Burton and marks the filmmaker’s debut on television.

In addition to images of the protagonist in action, the first glimpses of the characters from Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman in the role of death and Gomez Addams, the parents of Wednesday, which will bring even more fun and adventure to the plot. In addition, we realize that the young woman will have a little difficulty adapting to schools and, at the same time, try to become a more sociable person.

The series will focus on a mystery “naturally infused, which traces Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.” The young woman, from a supernatural family, tries to “master their emerging psychic ability, stop a monstrous murder spree that terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that involved their own parents 25 years ago – all while navigating the complicated new relationships”advances the synopsis.

the story of The Addams Family was created by the American Charles Addams in 1938 and has had several versions over the years, including two series of live action, a film saga and, in 2019, an animated film. Already the character of Wednesday had her face portrayed by several actresses, among them Deby Derryberry, Cindy Henderson, Nicole Fugere, Lisa Loring and Chloe Grace Moretzalthough, Christina Ricci is the face most associated with the character.

The production has a cast made up of names such as Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis GuzmánGwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Hunter doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa and Moosa Mostafa. Directed by Burton, the series is written by the creators of smallville, Al Gough and Miles Millar. Executive producers are Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman and Gail Berman.

Wednesdaystarring Jenna Ortega, has a premiere date set in Netflix for the autumn of this year, still no exact date set.