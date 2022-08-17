What is it and why you should clear WhatsApp cache

Have you ever had problems with your Whatsapp? The output is usually something like uninstalling and installing the app on your phone, but this is not always necessary. A simple action like clearing the cache can help to solve many of the problems that the messenger presents.

See too: Check out some words that can result in a ban on WhatsApp

Some people know about the importance of cleaning the information being written to the cache. However, few understand why this simple attitude can be so important.

Why You Should Clear WhatsApp Cache Often

Check out some of the good reasons why you should clear your WhatsApp cache often:

1 – One of the reasons is the large amount of useless files that are stored in the cache. They can be small files that only serve to install some type of application, but that soon lose their usefulness.

2 – Another good reason to clear the cache is the space it takes up on your device. Few people pay attention to this, but the cache can take up to 1 GB of your storage memory.

3 – Many bugs that appear on your WhatsApp may be due to faults accumulated there. Clean to resolve the issue.

How to clear WhatsApp cache correctly:

To do the correct cleaning, just follow the step by step described below:

1 – To delete WhatsApp cache, you must go to Settings.

2 – Then to Applications and search for WhatsApp.

3 – In this section you must click where it says “Storage and data”.

4 – There you will see the option to delete the WhatsApp cache.

Remember that clearing WhatsApp cache will only delete some data that is no longer useful. There are even deleted files that are still stored as if they were a “vague memory” lost in time. However, it is always recommended to back up useful files that might be lost if something goes wrong.